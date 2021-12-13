BrrZAAR local art market returns to Spokane with unique holiday gifts

Local artists will take over River Park Square with 70 booths of locally made gifts.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Holiday shoppers looking for unique and local gifts will have thousands of additional options to shop this weekend, as BrrZAAR returns to River Park Square in Spokane.

The event is billed as Spokane’s largest all-local art market. It features 70 booths of locally made gifts, along with live music, a beer garden, and family-friendly activities from Mobius. It is free to attend.

BrrZAAR will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It covers all three floors of River Park Square. Local artwork available for purchase includes pottery, jewelry, photography, bath items, and more.

The event, hosted by Terrain, took a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. At this year’s happening, shoppers will be asked to follow current COVID guidelines including wearing a mask and keeping their distance while indoors.

BrrrZAAR 2021 Catalogue. <3 December 18th! Spokane’s largest, all-local art market (winter edition) is back! Learn more: bit.ly/BrrrZAAR2021 #weallbuildthis #howbrrrzaar Posted by Terrain on Saturday, December 11, 2021

BrrZAAR Event details

Saturday, Dec. 18

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

All three floors of River Park Square

Free to attend

Click here for a vendor list

Music line-up

10 am - Amanda Howard Phillips

11 am - Bob Riggs

12 pm - Tonya Ballman

1 pm - Scotty Ingersoll

2 pm - Caroline Fowler

3 pm - Jenny Anne Mannan

4 pm - Liz Rognes

5 pm - Todd Milne