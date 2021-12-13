BrrZAAR local art market returns to Spokane with unique holiday gifts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Holiday shoppers looking for unique and local gifts will have thousands of additional options to shop this weekend, as BrrZAAR returns to River Park Square in Spokane.
The event is billed as Spokane’s largest all-local art market. It features 70 booths of locally made gifts, along with live music, a beer garden, and family-friendly activities from Mobius. It is free to attend.
BrrZAAR will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It covers all three floors of River Park Square. Local artwork available for purchase includes pottery, jewelry, photography, bath items, and more.
The event, hosted by Terrain, took a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. At this year’s happening, shoppers will be asked to follow current COVID guidelines including wearing a mask and keeping their distance while indoors.
BrrZAAR Event details
- Saturday, Dec. 18
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- All three floors of River Park Square
- Free to attend
- Click here for a vendor list
Music line-up
- 10 am - Amanda Howard Phillips
- 11 am - Bob Riggs
- 12 pm - Tonya Ballman
- 1 pm - Scotty Ingersoll
- 2 pm - Caroline Fowler
- 3 pm - Jenny Anne Mannan
- 4 pm - Liz Rognes
- 5 pm - Todd Milne
The event is still looking for volunteers. If you are interested, click here for more information.