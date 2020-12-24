Bible sales soaring as more people worship at home

A major Bible manufacturer says they've seen strong sales amidst the global pandemic.

LifeWay Christian Resources says it's one of the world's largest providers of Christian resources. The Tennessee-based company sells and distributes Bibles across the globe.

LifeWay's CEO told us bible sales have remained strong since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States with a significant increase in April through June.

"We believe this is no accident, as people often go to the Bible as a source of hope in times of crisis and uncertainty," said Lifeway CEO Ben Mandrell. "People draw hope from scripture because in it they see a God who is with us during our suffering. The Bible, as God's words to us, is a reminder that He doesn't leave us to walk through difficult times alone."

LifeWay is housed in a facility in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The company also has a distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee, and a conference center in Ridgecrest, North Carolina.