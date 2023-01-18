Avista: Airway Heights planned power outage happening Jan. 26

320 customers in Airway Heights can expect a power outage from 10 p.m. on Jan. 26 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 27.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — On Thursday, Jan. 26, Avista customers in Airway Heights will experience a planned power outage.

320 customers can expect a power outage from 10 p.m. on Jan. 26 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Highway 2 will have traffic control to help with temporary lane closures. Drivers and residents in the area can expect a temporary closure on the northbound lane at the intersection of Flint Road and 12th Avenue.

During the power outage, Avista crews will perform maintenance to equipment in the area.

Avista customers can contact customer representatives at 800-227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 2319167.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.