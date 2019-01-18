PULLMAN, Wash. — A Yakima family is searching for answer after their beloved family pet was shot in the leg after escaping from their property.

A 7-year-old Labrador Retriever named 'The Dude' is undergoing surgery at Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

According to WSU spokesperson Charlie Powell, the bullet shattered The Dude's femur and he is in surgery to salvage his leg.

A GoFundMe account for The Dude's medical bills has raised more than $1,100 for a $4,000 goal over three days. WSU also gave Leah Toney and her dad $850 from the Good Samaritan Fund.

“Some people can’t afford surgeries like this and we were really really lucky to be gifted $850 from the Good Samaritan Fund at WSU,” Toney said.

The Dude was shot after he escaped from the Toney family’s property out in the country. Toney said the dog has never been aggressive or bothered livestock and described him as “the most friendly dog you’ll ever meet.”

“We didn’t have eyes on him when he got shot, so only he knows the story of what happened,” Toney said.

When The Dude returned to the home of Toney’s dad, they realized he was injured but thought he was hit by a car. It was not until they brought The Dude to the WSU veterinary hospital that they knew he had been shot.

According to Washington state law, any person who “willfully or recklessly injures any pet animal, unless excused by law,” is guilty of a misdemeanor and a mandatory fine of no less than $500 per pet animal for adult offenders. However, it is legal in Washington to a kill dog seen “chasing, biting, injuring or killing any sheep, swine or domestic animal.”

The Toneys had to travel to Pullman for The Dude’s surgery because there were not specialists in Yakima able to put a steel plate in The Dude’s leg, which veterinarians said he would need to avoid amputation.

“Amputation is not a good option because he is such a large dog and large dogs use their hind legs to get up, down, and all around. It could really affect his life expectancy,” Toney wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The Dude met his family four years ago when Toney and her dad found him as a stray at an event in downtown Yakima. She put up posters for months searching for The Dude’s owner but no one showed up to claim him.

Now The Dude lives with Toney’s dad, keeps him company, helps around the farm and serves as a loving companion.

WSU expects The Dude will be out of surgery on Friday night and the prognosis is looking good right now.

