WALDPORT, Ore. — An official said Thursday morning that a juvenile humpback whale that stranded itself on the beach in the Waldport area will be euthanized.

"The right decision is to humanely euthanize" the whale, said Stephanie Norman, a veterinary epidemiologist and wildlife veterinarian who works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The whale will be sedated and then euthanized. After it is euthanized, there will be an autopsy and the whale will then be buried.

Norman said they hoped the whale would return to the sea during an early morning high tide Thursday, but considering the whale's condition, the decision was made to euthanize instead of continue to wait.

The next high tide was scheduled for around 2:15 p.m. Thursday but was expected to be a lower high tide than in the morning.

Experts conducted blood tests late Thursday morning to check on the whale's condition.

In previous high tides, the whale made it out to breakers but ended up back on the beach. Bruce Mate, the director of the Maine Mammal Institute said that if it could not swim back in the high tide, it would need to be euthanized.

If a whale is out of the water for an extended period of time, its own weight on its organs can become an issue, Mate said. He also said that if a whale cannot regulate its body temperature then its organs will begin shutting down. A decision to euthanize the animal may be more humane than allowing it to suffer on the beach.

"People will just automatically say, 'Well, I'll come down and help you push it off,' but this animal weighs over a ton and is flopping around," said Mate. "One karate chop from a pectoral flipper or hit from a fluke, it could very seriously injure somebody."

Mate said the calf appears to be a little young to be on its own, however, it appears to be around the age where a mother whale would stop feeding a calf and allow it to fend to itself. Norman said the whale was almost 22 feet long and was a very young animal that had just been weaned from its mother.

Mate said sometimes mothers will cut off their calves in order to conserve calories for herself or sometimes calves can just be separated.

The outlook for the young whale is not great. Mate said whales get into trouble when they are exposed to the sun too directly. The whale may go on to live for several days but eventually will die.

"I don't give it very high hopes actually," he said. "It's so young and small it should be dependent on its mom."

It is not uncommon for young whales to die. Only about half of them make it to one year old.

