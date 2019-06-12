SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Trust Bank donated $50,000 to the Spokane Humane Society in honor of Hank the dog.

He was electrocuted on a heated sidewalk in downtown Spokane. It happened last winter outside the Washington Trust Bank Building.

Following Hank's death, his owner, Zach Harper worked with Spokane city leaders to ensure something like this never happens to another animal.

A few months later, city council passed "Hank's law."

It requires property owners to meet current code for their deicing system and register their system with the city.

Harper continues to look ahead, still holding Hank close to his heart. Just when he thought Hank's story had come full circle, an act of kindness appeared.

"I'm truly excited and extremely proud to share that thanks to a $50,000 donation being made in Hank's name, an updated training facility for all dogs in the Spokane and Eastern Washington area will be built," Harper said.

Washington Trust Bank presented Spokane Humane Society with the check at the 20th annual Fur Ball gala.

"We're turning something that was pretty tragic in the community for Zach and his family into a real positive thing," Sheila Geraghty, executive director Spokane Humane Society said.

She said the donation will be used to renovate its big red barn into a training and event center in Hank's name.

"A place where people can gather, where we can have meetings and train dogs during inclement weather," Geraghty said "It's going to be a wonderful addition to our community."

Renovations to the barn include laying concrete down outside, renovating and making upgrades to the inside of the barn and adding a patio seating area.

The barn was built in 1990 and used to house livestock animals. More recently the Humane society uses it for storage.

But Geraghty knew it could be so much more.

"We're so glad to have this opportunity to turn it into something where the community can gather and that we can pay tribute to the life of Hank," Geraghty said.

