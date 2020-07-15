Spokane Humane Society reopens shelter to public on Wednesday

Only five people will be allowed inside the shelter at one time to ensure adequate social distancing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — While the COVID-19 continues to impact day-to-day operations, the Spokane Humane Society is reopening its shelter on Wednesday, July 15.

The humane society said it made the decision in order to provide its animals with their best opportunity to find a loving home. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“We are always looking for ways to enrich the lives of the animals that we help, especially during these unprecedented times”, says Ed Boks, who serves as executive director. “Reopening will not only give our animals more opportunity to find their person, but it will allow us to accommodate the members of our community that have been patiently awaiting an adoption appointment.”

All visitors must wear a face masks while inside the shelter to comply with Wasington Gov. Jay Inslee's statewide requirement. Only five people will be allowed inside the shelter at one time to ensure adequate social distancing.

All visitors will be directed to enter through the orange door on the right side of the building. Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has had close contact with someone exhibiting symptoms is asked to refrain from visiting the shelter.

Those who are interested in adopting a dog or cat from the Spokane Humane Society can fill out their adoption survey online before heading to the shelter.