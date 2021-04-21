Spokane Humane Society receives $13,000 grant from Petco Love

The grant will go toward lifesaving work for animals.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society (SHS) announced on April 16 that they received a $13,000 grant from Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals.

President of Petco Love Susanne Kogut said in a press release that the money will go towards saving the lives of many animals.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in the Spokane Humane Society as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” Kogut said.

Executive Director of SHS Edward Boks said the grant will be put to great use.

“Our care for animals doesn’t end at the border of Spokane County. We are pleased that this grant investment from Petco Love has made it possible to save the lives of dogs and cats in need in communities throughout the northwest,” Boks said.

In a press release from Petco Love, they said their mission is to advocate for pets by harness the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. The organization was founded in 1999 and has invested more than $300 million in adoption and lifesaving efforts. They have also helped find homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco.