SPOKANE, Wash. — A newly formed coalition between Spokane animal shelters and rescue organizations is helping feral cats in the area thanks to a grant totaling nearly $50,000 from the ASPCA.

Spokanimal volunteers helped the Washington Animal Welfare Alliance (WAWA) launch approximately 30 live traps in a large feral cat colony at the City of Spokane’s Water Department on Sunday.

On Monday, volunteers are taking the traps to the Spokane Humane Society’s veterinary clinic where they will first be checked for microchips – in case they are domestic cats who have legal owners – before they are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and given antibiotics as needed.

The Spokane Humane Society said they will also have the tip of one ear removed, as this is the universal sign that a feral cat has been sterilized.

The cats will also be adopted through Spokanimal’s barn cat program, where they will help with rodent problems. None of the cats will be euthanized.

KREM reporter Kierra Elfalan said Humane Society and Spokanimal staff hope to help about 280 feral cats with the grant money they received. Staff members estimate that there are over 100 feral cats in the area of the water department alone.

According to the Spokane Humane Society, this is the first time in some years that local animal rescue and shelter organizations are collaborating.

The funding for this project is part of Spokane resident Yvonne Wolfer’s estate, which was originally donated to the Spokane Humane Society.

Spokane residents who would like to het help with a feral cat colony can email wawacommunitycats@gmail.com with the address of a colony and a contact phone number.

Those interested in adopting a barn cat on Monday can also email WAWA or call Pia Hallenberg with the Spokane Humane Society at 509-467-5235.

