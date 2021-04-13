Senior polar bear at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium gets clean bill of health

Blizzard is 25-years-old, which is old for a polar bear, but he received a clean bill of health during his routine annual health exam.

TACOMA, Wash. — A senior polar bear at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma had to go under anesthesia for a routine health exam, and the images are not something we see everyday.

The polar bear, named Blizzard, came to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium as a cub after being orphaned on the Arctic tundra with no chance of survival in the wild.

He's now 25, which is old for a polar bear. Zoo officials said their median life expectancy is about 23 years. But luckily, Blizzard is still in good health for his age.