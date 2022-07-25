Researcher rescue a seal off Salishan Beach

The Oregon Coast Aquarium answered the call when a private citizen reported sighting the seal on the beach.

LINCOLN CITY, Ore — A Guadalupe Fur Seal is on its way to feeling better after a rescue by the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

Thanks to the work of the Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq), the Marine Mammal Stranding Network (MMSN), and SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research (SR³), the seal is receiving the treatment it needs to make a full recovery.

When Jim Rice, Stranding Program Manager with the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University, received the call about the injured seal, he and Research Assistant Charles Nye went to check on the animal.

The injured seal was reported on the shore of Salishan Beach. When they arrived, Rice and Nye found the very tired animal wrapped up in trash from the ocean. After a more thorough examination, the seal was found to be dehydrated and had many wounds due to its entanglement with marine debris.

The OCAq gave the seal nutrients and disinfected its wounds, making sure to properly bandage them after the procedure. It is now at SR³, where it will continue to receive care and hopefully make a full recovery.

