SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Monday, SCRAPS rescued 41 cats living in what staff described as bad conditions in Spokane Valley, according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, SCRAPS’ enforcement unit served a cruelty warrant.

SCRAPS staff said all of the cats are scared, and many are underweight, ill and in need of baths and grooming.

“But, tonight, they’re safe, warm and enjoying clean living spaces and fresh food thanks to our animal care staff,” the Facebook post reads.

Animal care staff stripped an office space to create a holding room for the cats in the already packed shelter, according to the Facebook post. They are in desperate need of dry and canned cat food, so SCRAPS is encouraging people to donate.

“Big thanks, as always, for your support – together, we save them.”

SCRAPS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends. The shelter is closed on Thursdays.

RELATED: Abused dog 'Owin' making tremendous progress after coming to SCRAPS with cuts on body

RELATED: SCRAPS creates program to send shelter dogs on field trips

RELATED: Spokane cat battling breast cancer recovering from double mastectomy