SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Regional Animal Service needs food for the animals in its care.

On Friday, SCRAPS posted on Facebook that they have 1,356 hungry mouths to feed. SCRAPS leader said between their shelter and foster care network they have 409 cats, 776 kittens, 132 dogs and 39 puppies in their care.

SCRAPS said they have less than 60 bags of food in their reserves, as of Friday.

SCRAPS is asking anyone who is able to consider donating food or money.

They accept donations at their shelter at 6815 East Trent Avenue or on Amazon.

SCRAPS HUNGRY BABES! We currently have 1,356 hungry mouths to feed , an... d we need your help, please! Most folks don't know that we rely almost entirely on community donations to feed the almost 10,000 animals who enter our care each year and to operate our Pet Food Bank, which provides free pet food to animal guardians in need!

