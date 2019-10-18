SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Regional Animal Service needs food for the animals in its care.
On Friday, SCRAPS posted on Facebook that they have 1,356 hungry mouths to feed. SCRAPS leader said between their shelter and foster care network they have 409 cats, 776 kittens, 132 dogs and 39 puppies in their care.
SCRAPS said they have less than 60 bags of food in their reserves, as of Friday.
SCRAPS is asking anyone who is able to consider donating food or money.
They accept donations at their shelter at 6815 East Trent Avenue or on Amazon.
