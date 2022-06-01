Possible cougar sighting reported in Lincoln County

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers, reports say the cougar was spotted walking around the north side of Lincoln Hospital.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is responding to a report of a possible cougar sighting.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers, reports say the cougar was spotted walking around the north side of Lincoln Hospital.

Deputies conducted a search of the hospital grounds and an extended perimeter in the northeast corner of Davenport. They were unable to find the cougar.

Lincoln County police wants residents to keep the following safety tips in mind regarding wild animals that are regarded as predators:

Do not hike, bike or jog alone

Do not hike, bike or jog at dawn, dusk or at night

Stay alert on trails and keep a close eye on children and off leash pets

Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route

Do not run and stay calm. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.

Do not crouch down or bend over