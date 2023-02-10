Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch

Lake Wood Ranch resident Janice Sharon captured several photos from about 10 feet away as the moose meandered and lazed about the lawn.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

Lake Wood Ranch resident Janice Sharon captured several photos from about 10 feet away as the moose meandered and lazed about the lawn. She said hundreds of drivers slowed, stopped or jumped out of their cars to take in their beauty, disrupting traffic at times.

"I'm an animal person," Sharon said Thursday. "I love nature. For me to see three moose was overwhelming."

At one point, Sharon said she softly sang to the moose, which closed their sleepy eyes and lowered their heads.

"I sang them to sleep," she said. "I just sat on the bench. It was so exciting. I was out there for two hours."

Moose tend to move to lower elevations in the winter to avoid deep snowpack. They're often seen close to town, or hanging out in people's yards, this time of year.

"Moose are big, furry and brown, and they often appear aloof by nature," said T.J. Ross, regional communications manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. "Calves are cute and might be perceived as cuddly and innocent. But don’t be fooled. Moose can be extremely unpredictable and dangerous when agitated or threatened."

People are encouraged maintain a distance of at least 25 yards between them and the large ungulates. Ross said wild animals can change their mentality with the flip of switch.

"Farther is always better," he said. "Enjoy from a distance."

He said a couple of signs of a moose showing aggression are if they put their ears back and their head down. The animal may feel threatened, so it's best to back away immediately.

"Never corner any wild animal, particularly a moose," Ross said. "Remember, any wild animal can be dangerous."