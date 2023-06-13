Young mountain lion euthanized after killing goat near Bellevue

Idaho Fish and Game said officers euthanized the 18-month-old male mountain lion after it was caught in a trap set where a domestic goat was found killed and cached.

BOISE, Idaho — A male mountain lion around 18 months old was euthanized Tuesday morning after it was caught in a trap set where a domestic goat was found killed and cached, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) reported.

IDFG officers in the Magic Valley Region responded to a home south of Bellevue on Monday after the goat was found in an outbuilding. The animal, killed by a mountain lion, was on the property of homeowners who raise livestock.

A trap was deployed for the lion Monday evening after officials determined it had preyed on livestock close to the residential area near Bellevue. IDFG said there were "several" mountain lion sightings and an encounter with a resident in the area recently.

The young mountain lion was found trapped Tuesday morning and later euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers. According to a news release, the lion was "independent of a female lion."

IDFG Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald said based on information from other states, young mountain lions are "more commonly involved in human-wildlife conflicts."

“Based on antidotal information we’ve gained from the number of reports and sightings throughout the Wood River Valley we suspect we have a healthy population of juvenile lions throughout the area," McDonald said.

There have been roughly 60 reports of mountain lions in the Magic Valley Region since Jan. 1 – mainly in Hailey and Bellevue – according to IDFG. The majority of lion reports occur in the winter, however reports in the area continue.

Officials said the most "humane and responsible option" when a mountain lion becomes a public safety issue is often to euthanize the animal. However, IDFG said the decision does not come lightly, and options are considered.

“Our Fish and Game staff, working with Wood River Valley partners has put a significant amount of energy into education and outreach about how residents and visitors can be responsible and safe when around wildlife” Magic Valley Regional Supervisor Craig White said. “As wildlife biologists, we dedicate our careers to managing healthy and robust wildlife populations, and the last thing we want to do is euthanize an animal.”

Never run away: A lion's instinct is to chase and catch what they believe is prey.

Never turn your back: Make yourself look as large as possible while facing the animal. Yell, but do not scream during the encounter, as high-pitched sounds may be perceived as a wounded animal.

Slowly back away: Maintain eye contact and a large presence.

If attacked, fight back.

Safety equipment: Options to carry includes bear spray, a noise device – such as an air horn – and a very bright flashlight if you are walking in the dark.

If you see a mountain lion in your community or neighborhood, contact Idaho Fish and Game. Call 911 if a lion attacks or shows aggression towards someone. Reports of mountain lion aggression toward a pet or livestock should be reported to a regional IDFG office.

Watch more Local News: