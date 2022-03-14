Idaho man charged by moose in Caribou-Targhee National Forest

The hiker was with his dog when he encountered the moose, sustaining a few injuries from the encounter but was able to safely get away.

POCATELLO, Idaho — An Idaho man was charged by a moose on March 9, in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

The hiker was with his dog on the Gibson Jack trail south of Pocatello when he encountered the moose. The hiker sustained a few injuries from the encounter but was able to hike out of the area safely.

According to the hiker, he was not aware of the moose until it had already made contact. Trying to escape, the hiker jumped off the trail into deeper snow and covered his head with his arms. The moose stomped on him two or three times before withdrawing.

The hiker says he quietly remained in the snow for a few moments before standing up. At that point, the moose had moved down the creek but kept an eye on the hiker and his dog as they slowly passed the moose to return to the trailhead parking lot.

Although conflicts with moose are rare, moose can be defensive if startled. This is especially true during the fall when bulls are rutting and when females have their calves in the spring.

It is important for hikers and trail users to be aware of their surroundings when recreating in the outdoors, and to know the proper course of action when encountering wildlife.

So what are the proper actions to take when a moose is spotted?

Keep your distance, at least three car lengths between you and the animal. Never approach a moose, especially a female with her young.

If recreating with dogs, maintain control of your pets with leashes and don't allow them to chase moose or other wildlife.

A moose will often bluff by pawing the ground and licking its lips. If it lowers its ears, a charge is likely forthcoming! If a moose charges, run. Try to keep a tree or other object between you and the moose, or climb a tree if necessary.

If you find yourself on the ground, curl in a ball and do your best to protect your face and head. Try not to make noise. Moose charge because they perceive you as a threat. If you are curled up on the ground quietly, you will likely appear less threatening.

Discharging a can of bear spray may also deter a charging moose.

For more information about recreating around wildlife or to report a wildlife encounter in southeast Idaho, contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at 208-232-4703.

