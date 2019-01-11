Editor's note: Above video is a report on the attacks and the process to rehome Ranger

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A dog deemed dangerous by Kootenai County authorities last week has since found a new home.

On Monday, Oct. 21, Kootenai County commissioner voted to rehome the 10-year-old German short-haired pointer named Ranger. Authorities then had two weeks to rehome the dog before he would be euthanized.

The commissioners’ decision came following a series of attacks where the dog killed two cats and bit a person. Authorities with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said his owner, 73-year-old Robert Darakjy, was required to keep Ranger in a kennel while on his property but failed to do so.

Darakjy, a veteran, told commissioners that Ranger acted as his emotional support dog. The two lived at Darakjy’s home in the Stanley Hill area of Coeur d’Alene.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that Ranger has been placed with a new owner outside of Kootenai County.

“This person will be able to follow the restrictions needed to maintain a dog of Ranger’s disposition and give him a loving home so he doesn’t have to be euthanized,” Sandra Osburn, an animal control officer with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, told the Coeur d’Alene Press.

Those requirements include agreeing to keep the animal in a kennel at all times, or muzzled and leashed when out in public. Additionally, the new owners are required to maintain a $500,000 insurance policy for the dog.

Darakjy was recently arrested on an unrelated bench warrant.

