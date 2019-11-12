BAYVIEW, Idaho — I've covered the eagles plenty of times. Just like the holiday season, cold weather, or exciting Gonzaga basketball games, the eagles are without a doubt an Inland Northwest winter tradition that provides dependable fun.

Tuesday was no exception.

Both video and still-cameras in tow, photojournalist Jeff Bollinger and I took up an offer from a veteran Lake Pend Oreille boater to view the impressive convocations of birds from the water.

While we were too busy snapping photos and recording video to keep count, we're certain we spotted at least 100 eagles stretching from Bayview to the Southern end of the lake. In some instances, at least half a dozen of the birds shared a single tree, keeping their scavenger eyes glued to to the lake in anticipation of another tasty kokanee to make its way to the surface.

You'll recall that each year, migrating eagles stop at Lake Pend Oreille and Lake Coeur d'Alene to feast on the spawning salmon. As the fish reach the end of their life cycle, they become the perfect meal for the birds.

Bird watchers and photographers both professional and amateur alike (myself included) enjoy the feast too.

PHOTOS: Bald eagles flock to Lake Pend Oreille
01 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
02 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
03 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
04 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
05 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
06 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
07 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
08 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
09 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
10 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
11 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
12 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
13 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
14 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
15 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
16 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
17 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
18 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
19 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
20 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
21 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
22 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
23 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
24 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
25 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
26 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
27 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
28 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
29 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
30 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
31 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
32 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
33 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
34 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
35 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
36 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
37 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
38 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
39 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
40 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
41 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
42 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
43 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
44 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
45 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
46 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
47 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
48 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
49 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
50 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
51 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
52 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
53 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
54 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
55 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
56 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
57 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
58 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
59 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille
60 / 60
Bald Eagles flock to Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille

While Wolf Lodge Bay on Lake Coeur d'Alene is known as a popular destination for the eagles, areas around Bayview on Lake Pend Oreille have appeared to become eagle hotspots in recent years.

The late Ralph Jones of Ralph's Coffee House in Bayview first made the pitch to me six years ago. "Living in a postcard - That's what I feel like," a smiling Jones told me while we viewed eagles in December 2013. Jones, who had been properly dubbed Bayview's "unofficial ambassador" by the local paper, had reached out to KREM suggesting we skip Wolf Lodge and head to Lake Pend Oreille instead.

Six years later, I'm still not disappointed.

While locals have told me that eagle numbers have spiked in recent years, area eagle experts appear to agree. BLM biologist Carrie Hugo, who conducts eagle counts at Wolf Lodge Bay, says that over the last five years, her office has received increasing reports of the birds on Lake Pend Oreille. The increase, Hugo tells me, is likely connected to rebounding kokanee numbers there.

In my mind, it appears the recovery of the prized fish have once again proved beneficial for not only the eagles but shutterbugs like myself. While there is still time left to view the birds in both Bayview and on Lake Pend Oreille, I'm already looking forward to next year.

A special thanks goes out to Kevin Elmore at MacDonald's Resort in Bayview for taking us out on the lake.

RELATED: Bald eagles are returning to Lake Coeur d'Alene! Here's where you can see them

RELATED: Best hiking spots in the Inland Northwest

RELATED: Bald Eagles in Coeur d'Alene at record numbers