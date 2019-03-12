SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas is on its way and the Spokane Humane Society is encouraging families to embrace a new addition for the holidays.

The “Twelve Days of Dutch” social media campaign began on Dec. 1 in hopes of finding a home for Dutch, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier, before Christmas.

“Everyone at the shelter is talking about how our gift to each other is Dutch finding a home before Christmas,” the Humane Society wrote on Facebook.

Dutch has been at the Humane Society since March – but staff say they can’t figure out why since he is so sweet and funny.

Dutch is friendly, walks well on a leash, and listens to commands such as sit, stay, shake and down, staff say. He seems to do well with children but is not a fan of other animals.

The Humane Society has already shared several fun facts about the pup.

First, he is a “fetch fanatic” who will droop the ball right at your feet or into your hand. He’s also a coffee stand fan.

Spokane Humane Society Twelve Days of Dutch: Day 2. He is a fetch fanatic! He will drop the ball right at your feet or right in your hand....

Dutch’s adoption fee is $150. Adopters are encouraged to bring all humans in their household to meet their new companion before taking him home.

Those who are interested in adopting Dutch can read more about him on the Humane Society’s website and Facebook page.

Hopefully this good boy finds a home in time for the holidays!

RELATED: Someone stole donated dog food from the Spokane Humane Society

RELATED: Blind and deaf dog from Spokane Valley gains more internet fame