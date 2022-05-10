Healing Hooves goats return to City of Spokane parks to aid in fire prevention

The program targets several natural areas in the Spokane region.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — During May, the Healing Hooves goats from Cloverdale Ranch will be working through three Spokane parks to help reduce wildfires.

The goats, 200 in total, will make their first stop at Meadowglen Park on or about May 11 to manage weeds, decrease the amount of standing vegetation and kill pine seedlings to help prevent dense stands of pine trees.

According to a release from the City of Spokane's Parks and Recreation, the goats will then move to Minnehaha on or about May 12 and High Drive Park, specifically Elliot and Ashland Conservation Areas, from May 17 to May 24.