BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A cougar was shot and killed last week by a landowner after it got into a fight with the landowner's dog.

According to the Bonner County Daily Bee, the cat was treed and then shot. The landowner had a mountain lion tag, so he was allowed to keep the animal.

The killing comes a week after a mountain lion killed a miniature horse, a deer, and three alpacas near Sandpoint in Bonner County, and was also spotted near an elementary school.

Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Haag could not say whether the mountain lion killed was the same mountain lion spotted in Sandpoint.

