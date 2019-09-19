COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department is welcoming a new canine to its team.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the department said Lady, the 10-week-old Labrador Retriever, will be handled by Firefighter Neko Caballero.

Lady is doing training to search for victims in disaster areas as part of the Idaho Technical Rescue Team. She joins canines Duke, Murphy, Scout, Bear and is the replacement for canine Otis, who retires this month.

The department said it will take Lady 18 months of intense training to be able to be a part of the team.

The Idaho Technical Rescue Team’s major deployments include the 2014 Oso mudslide, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Olivia and Hurricane Lane.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department canine program is supported through the non-profit, Idaho Disaster Dogs.

RELATED: Spokane County Sheriff's Office adds two new K9s to growing team

RELATED: Moses Lake PD K9 ends fight with multiple suspects after two officers allegedly assaulted

RELATED: Providence Health Care gets first of its kind K9 security program