CHATTAROY, Wash. — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer are at a Chattaroy Elementary School due to a cougar hanging out on campus.

Riverside School District Superintendent Dr. Ken Russell said the cougar is laying in the sun outside of Chattaroy Elementary on North Yale Road. He said the school is on lockout, meaning students and teachers cannot go outside.

Russell said both Fish and Wildlife and the school resource officer are outside trying to resolve the situation.

The school district has notified parents by voicemail, email, text and Facebook to let them know what’s going on at the school, Russell said. He said all students and teachers are safe.

