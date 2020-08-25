Cat Tales welcomes Jynx the Lynx to its animal family

Cat Tales is holding an online fundraiser for Jynx to help cover materials for a new den box, platform, enrichment and medical costs, including vaccinations.

MEAD, Wash. — Listen up all you cool cats and kittens: Cat Tales Wildlife Center is welcoming a new member to its animal family.

Jynx the Lynx arrived at Cat Tales Thursday. He is a 12-year-old Canada Lynx. According to a press release from the center, he will be housed in a temporary quarantine space for a month before moving into his new home in the Small Cat Forest section of the park.

Cat Tales said Jynx’s lifelong owner and caregiver, Jon, recently passed away. A longtime friend of Jon’s who was the executor to Jynx’s care and placement, reached out to Cat Tales to find a forever home for him, the release says. He was picked up from his home in Orofino last week.

Jynx will eventually be housed next to Cat Tale’s 2-year-old female Canada lynx, Sibella. According to the press release, Jynx is much bigger than Sibella and appears to be in good health.

Cat Tales is holding an online fundraiser for Jynx to help cover materials for a new den box, platform, enrichment and medical costs, including vaccinations. Details are available on the Cat Tales website and Facebook page.