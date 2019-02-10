NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Eliza Thornberry, this woman is not.

Police are searching for a woman who got past the lion enclosure fence at the Bronx Zoo and appeared to taunt the animal, CBS New York reports. The person in the video, first posted on Instagram, waves at the big cat and does a little dance.

All the while, the lion stares.

The TV station says there's only a small moat separating her from the lion. She reportedly was escorted out of the park, but police are wanting to speak with her. It's possible she could be charged with trespassing.

The Bronx Zoo released the following statement:

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

