VIDEO: Bobcat caught on camera in South Hill neighborhood

The Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends keeping cats and dogs indoors to avoid run-ins with bobcats.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bobcat was caught roaming around a South Hill neighborhood on a ring doorbell camera Friday night.

The video was taken near Thurston Avenue and Perry Street.

Bobcats may be crossing over into suburban areas more often, but aren't commonly spotted due to their reclusive ways, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Although bobcats are relatively small compared to other wild cats, they can still pose a danger to dogs, cats and poultry, according to WDFW's website.

WDFW has several tips to follow to keep pets safe should a bobcat ever appear: