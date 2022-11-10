Black bear euthanized in Northwood neighborhood

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the decision to euthanize the bear was made for public safety.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) euthanized a black bear seen roaming through a Northwood neighborhood for about a week. WDFW said the decision was made for public safety.

According to WDFW, the bear was seen eating people's garbage and chickens. Neighbors in the area called WDFW several times throughout the week to report sightings of the bear.

WDFW said they came face-to-face with the bear several times but did not feel it was safe enough to confront the animal. On Thursday, the decision to euthanize the bear was made due to public safety.

WDFW said the bear was shot and killed in the Northwood neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

