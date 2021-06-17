Watch: Bear spotted running along highway in Mount Rainier National Park

Jacob Assouline and his father captured the video this week while driving along Highway 410 in Mount Rainier National Park.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A father and son got a pretty magnificent up-close look at a bear in Mount Rainier National Park this week.

Jacob Assouline, and his father Jordan, were on their way down from Tipsoo Lake to their campsite at Silver Springs Campground when they came across the bear.

Jacob captured video of the bear and shared it with KING 5. The video shows the bear running full speed ahead along Highway 410 about 20 miles south of Greenwater.

Jacob said they were driving at about 25 miles an hour and the bear was keeping pace. It eventually left the road and ran into the woods. It all happened Tuesday around 7:50 p.m.