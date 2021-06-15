'Biggest case we've ever seen': 85 dogs found abandoned in North Idaho home

There are currently 66 of the dogs that are still available for adoption.

KELLOGG, Idaho — The Kootenai Humane Society reported that they have found 85 dogs abandoned in an evicted renter's house in Kellogg, Idaho.

Executive Director of Kootenai Humane Society Debbie Jeffrey said this was the biggest case of neglect they have seen. The home was taken over by hoarding.

The dogs were rescued late at night on Monday.

Jeffrey said after an initial reports, neighbors didn't even know the owners of the house had pets. She said that more than 20 of the dogs were found inside the walls of the home.

Jeffrey said the dogs that were found were surprisingly sweet and receptive. The dogs were very dirty and had extremely matted fur.

Amongst the dogs found there were adult mothers and puppies.

Jeffrey said the organization is currently working to microchip every dog and get them to safe, loving homes.