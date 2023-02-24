Cats found abandoned in Kellogg motel in need of foster homes

The 19 cats that were abandoned at the Trail Motel, in Kellogg, are in need of supplies, medical care, and, eventually, a forever home.

KELLOGG, Idaho — “We are so fortunate that we have such wonderful support in the Silver Valley,” said Silver Valley Cat Wranglers board member Rene Gilbert. “The situation we are now dealing with at the motel in Kellogg, is a great example of how we come together as a community. It is not uncommon for someone to think they are helping by taking in animals. And quickly the situation gets out of control.”

Gilbert’s statement foreshadows a grim story that is starting to come with a bit of a silver lining.

Last week, the Silver Valley Cat Wranglers (SVCW) were notified about 14 cats that were abandoned at the Trail Motel in Kellogg, but when they arrived they found 19 felines.

The next day, they were surprised with three more added to the clowder.

In just a week’s time, the SVCW has received an outpouring of support from community members, local veterinarians and news outlets. Still, the cats need supplies, medical care, and, eventually, a forever home.

Almost every one of the cats has kitty cold systems and were living in filth.

To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Shoshone News Press.

