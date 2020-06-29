Rainbow Family Gathering happening in Idaho over 4th of July weekend

The annual gathering will happen in the Nez Perce - Clearwater National Forest over the July 4 weekend, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — The 2020 Rainbow Family of Living Light will conduct its annual gathering in the Nez Perce - Clearwater National Forest in Idaho County, U.S. officials confirmed.

The annual gathering is taking place despite restrictions due to coronavirus in Idaho, which has recently seen a spike in cases. The state currently restricts gatherings to 250 or fewer people as part of Stage 4 in the reopening process.

The United States Forest Service said in a release that it learned the national gathering would be happening on the Nez Perce - Clearwater National Forest on Forest Service Road No. 241, which is near the town of Riggins.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the gathering is expected to go through the Fourth of July weekend and several Rainbow Family members said they will stay on-site for weeks after the event to "work on clean-up and rehabilitation."

The Forest Service said it has prepared to manage the event through an incident management team, which consists of law enforcement specialists and other various resources. The Forest Service added that it was in communication with local communities, agencies and law enforcement agencies about concerns and needs affected by a large gathering like the Rainbow Family of Living Light.

The peaceful counter-culture gathering started in 1972, and occurs in a different national forest each year. The Forest Service estimates this year's gathering to be attended by a little more than 300 visitors.

Previous year's gatherings have seen up to 20,000 expected visitors, like at the 2017 gathering in Oregon's Malheur National Forest. The 2017 gathering saw one man die after collapsing.