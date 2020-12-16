Ferris HS music department holds virtual holiday performance

The performance was held virtually due to coronavirus restrictions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Ferris High School Music Department held a virtual winter performance due to coronavirus restrictions preventing an in-person show.

The Ferris High School Choir posted the video, which also shows highlights from previous years' performances, on its YouTube page. You can also watch the performance below.

Groups from the department performed holiday-themed songs, including the jazz orchestra's rendition of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" from the popular holiday movie "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas."

The performance was held virtually due to coronavirus restrictions preventing musical performances across the state.