SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians sold out their opening day Friday night, and one lucky person in attendance went home with a new Toyota Camry Hybrid!

It is all part of KREM 2’s “Win a Camry Hybrid Sweepstakes.”

This year’s winner is Tanya Bex of Spokane!

On Friday night, 10 finalists, who beat out a whopping 90,000 entries, gathered on the field at Avista Stadium after the Indians opening night.

The remaining finalists did not go empty handed. Toyota and Avista gave them gift baskets worth nearly $400.

This giveaway marks the ninth year KREM 2 has partnered with Toyota and Avista to give away a new car.

KREM

When Bex found out she was the winner, she gave Tom Sherry a big hug in the middle of Avista Stadium. Check out that moment below.

© 2018 KREM