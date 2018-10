KITTITAS CO., Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 two miles east of Cle Elum are closed due to an injury collision involving seven semi trucks and three passenger cars.

#BREAKING MAJOR INCIDENT - WB I-90 2 miles east of Cle Elum BLOCKED for a 7 semi, 3 passenger car injury collision. THIS WILL BE AN EXTENDED CLOSURE! AVOID AREA! — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) October 2, 2018

The Washington State Dept. of Transportation said this is an extend road closure and drivers should avoid the area.

An estimated time to open the highway is not determined.

