KITTITAS CO., Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 two miles east of Cle Elum have reopened on Tuesday morning after an injury collision involving five semi trucks and three passenger cars.

The crash happened on Monday night.

#BREAKING MAJOR INCIDENT - WB I-90 2 miles east of Cle Elum BLOCKED for a 7 semi, 3 passenger car injury collision. THIS WILL BE AN EXTENDED CLOSURE! AVOID AREA! — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) October 2, 2018

#UPDATE - Pics from I-90 Cle Elum collision. Occurred at 8:15pm. WB lanes still fully blocked. No updates on the injured. NO ETA TO OPEN. Trp Bryant heading to scene as PIO. Media staging area being created. pic.twitter.com/fO4KzO5Jhc— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) October 2, 2018

According to Trooper Brian Moore, one person suffered minor injuries. They were not transported to the hospital.

