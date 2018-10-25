SPOKANE, Wash. — Anyone impacted by cancer knows the physical hardship it can bring.

KREM sat down with a therapist to discuss what's less commonly talked about: how breast cancer affects the mental health of patients and survivors.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to recognize women affected by breast cancer and raise awareness about prevention.

“There is so much focus and attention on early detection and treatment options for breast cancer , we don't spend much time talking about the emotional impact breast cancer has on women and her loved ones,” Jodi Smith, Director of Heritage Health Family Support Services said.

Even though people respond differently, patients who are diagnosed with cancer often experience a number of emotions like stress, anxiety and fear, not knowing what the future holds and how cancer may impact their self-image.

“A woman is a natural caregiver and nurturer, and when her health is compromised that all comes into question and she worries about how she is going to take care of her family and children moving forward,” Smith said.

These emotions can have a significant impact on physical health.

According to studies cited by the American Psychological Association, mortality rates were found to be almost 30 times higher in patients who had been diagnosed with depression.

Medical providers are paying attention to these numbers.

“And we are fortunate to be in a time where integrative care is alive and well in our medical care system, a lot of medical providers and practices, cancer centers, employ social workers who can address the emotional need of women who have been diagnosed,” Smith mentioned.

And, those who are encouraging women to get the help they need, but don't know how to receive it.

“We are great at suffering in silence, we are natural caregivers, we focus on caring for others, and sometimes we have to engage in self-care and consider that not to be selfish, a lot of women struggle with the idea that if I take care of myself I am being selfish,” Smith said.

But it's not selfish.

In fact friends and family usually want to be supportive, but don't know where to start, or how to communicate.

