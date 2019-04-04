TV news viewers allow KREM 2 News anchors and reporters into their homes. They become familiar faces to regular viewers.

They share your success stories, your heartbreaks and hunt down answers.

And then one day — they’re gone. Until now.

Each Thursday, we're opening the KREM vault and catching up with your favorite news personalities from the past.

Othello Richards

KREM 2 News // 2006-2014

Reporter

Othello Richards and his three children.

Othello Richards

Othello Richards' workload tripled when he left KREM 2 News in 2014 for a simpler life.

He gave up the title of senior reporter. In exchange, he became a father of three, a student, an instructor, an interim news director and a Ph.D. candidate within a four year period.

And if all of that wasn’t enough, he earned his U.S. citizenship, too.

Othello and his family now live in Lubbock, Texas as he completes his education. But it won’t be their forever home.

Father of Three

Othello & Ashley Richards added a third child to their family in the summer of 2018.

Othello Richards

“Once you start having a family you realize how precious time is.”

Othello knew it was time for a career change before he became a father. It boiled down to having the time to dedicate to his kids.

He and his wife, Ashley, welcomed their first of three children a few months after leaving Spokane.

“Hands down, my most significant accomplishment is being a father to three young children (and surviving… barely),” wrote Othello, who gave all the credit to his wife.

“Never tell a stay-at-home mother that she is lucky that she does not have to work. If you do, she has every right to give you the dirtiest look ever.”

New American

Othello Richards proudly becomes a U.S. citizen in 2015. He was born in Monrovia, Liberia.

Othello Richards

In 2015, Othello earned the right to vote, serve on a jury and as he joked online, “qualify to have a .gov email account.”

That's right, Othello became a U.S. citizen.

Othello emigrated to the U.S. at the age of six with his family. He was born in Liberia but has spent the majority of his life stateside.

“I’m proud to be a new American citizen,” he wrote online shortly after his naturalization ceremony which was attended by his wife and infant daughter.

Othello explained that the entire process took three months. He also boasted that he "aced his exam."

Just Call Me Doctor

Othello Richards (top left) in the BYU School of Communications faculty and staff photo.

Brigham Young University

The U.S. citizenship test isn’t the only studying Othello has been doing.

He left KREM to pursue his Master's Degree at his alma mater, Bringham Young University in Utah. There he became a full-time faculty member teaching journalism for three years.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Mike Murad

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Dawn Picken

Othello moved his family in 2017 to pursue a Ph.D. in Media and Communication at Texas Tech University. He expects to complete his doctorate in 2020.

“I plan to continue a career in academia, working as a college professor who also does academic research in the area of news media and audience/user engagement.”

Othello chronicles his education and career on Twitter.

Among his tweets, were images as a deadly shooting unfolded on the Texas Tech campus last October.

“This is one way to barricade my office when there's a deadly shooting on #TexasTech campus.” tweeted Othello along with a photo of office furniture barricading the door. “So sad for the officer.”

A Texas Tech officer was killed, the suspect (a student) was arrested and Othello was on campus as the tragedy unfolded.

Ready to Return

Othello Richards teaching in the broadcast news lab at BYU in Utah.

Bradley Slade

“If I could land a teaching or research job at Gonzaga after I complete my Ph.D., my wife and I would move back in a heartbeat with our kids.”

Othello left Spokane after eight years at KREM. But Spokane never left Othello.

VOTE: Viewers select which former reporter is featured next

“I miss all of the friends and acquaintances that I left behind that I grew to know, including those at KREM, Spokane Police Department…”

Othello went on to list people who had crossed his path from Spokane to Whitman County and the members of his church.

“Hoopfest also rocked. Additionally, I miss riding the length of the Centennial Trail and hanging out at Lake Coeur d’Alene.”

In short, Othello would like to return to Spokane. It’s a move both he and his wife agree would be great for their children.

Spotting Othello All Over

Othello can occasionally be spotted in the Inland Northwest since moving away.

You may have seen him on TV or advertisement online.

It’s not part of his new life in academia. The images causing people to do a double take are remnants of a job before KREM.

Othello earned extra money while in college (the first time) by modeling. Those photos were later sold as stock images to be used by other companies.

Now years later, people are still finding photos of Othello in the strangest of places. Co-workers, family and friends have spotted his face on products and advertisements from coast to coast.