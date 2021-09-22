Here’s how you can make the most of autumn in the Inland Northwest

The COVID-19 pandemic doesn't have stop your outdoor fun. Here are several fun outdoor activities you can still enjoy this fall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sept. 22 is the first official day of fall, and in Washington that means yellow-and-orange-colored landscapes and perfect weather for outdoor hiking and biking adventures.

Pick the perfect pumpkins or try homemade pies at Green Bluff

Green Bluff is still open for business this fall for a variety of activities that will entertain all ages. People can pick out pumpkins and explore the iconic corn maze.

Green Bluff is also still hosting its Fall Harvest Festival, starting on Sept. 25 and continuing through Oct. 31.

For apple lovers, the festival has freshly picked apples for purchase, homemade pies and Green Bluff handmade apple cider.

For more information visit the Green Bluff website.

High Country Orchard Farmers Market and Craft Fair

High Country Orchard, gift shop and restaurant are open daily from April 1 to Dec.23. Its craft fair runs every weekend in September and October, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come on out to enjoy their famous pumpkin donuts and buy local crafts, cotton candy, homemade cookies, or local farm fresh products.

Looking for fun kid friendly activities? You can take a cow train ride through the orchard then head over to Story's Barnyard to feed the animals.

They also have plenty of games available such as giant jenga and a 9 hole mini golf. If you're up for the challenge, sign up for the Fall Scavenger Hunt through the orchard.

Families can also enjoy a rotating line up of food trucks that will be stationed outside the Country Store throughout the Harvest Festival.

For more information and fun activities, visit the High Country Orchard website.

Carver Farms Harvest Festival

Carver Farms is also hosting a harvest festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Guests can enjoy U-pick pumpkins, gourds, winter squash, pumpkin donuts, cider by the cup, a corn maze and kettle corn.

Spooky fun in Spokane

Unit 55 Horror Games is back at Unit 55 with its third installment of Psycho Circus, Buttons' Backyard Bigtop. Since the Circus closed down years ago, Buttons has been sitting in his tent waiting for the day customers return and when they do, he swore they would never leave again! In this horror themed escape experience, players will have 60 minutes to complete challenges, tasks, play games and solve riddles while being hunted by the Circus' inhabitants.

You can visit the Greenwood Cemetery. Its been 100 years since its creation but its stairway still draws a crowd, and according to one urban legend, even a few spirits. If you are looking for some of the most haunted places in Spokane, the "1000 Steps" at Greenwood Cemetery, Spokane's oldest public burial site, is a good place to start.

Spokane has more spooky places that may be haunted. Check them out here if you dare!

Tasting room at Arbor Crest

Tasting Room at the Arbor Crest Wine Cellars The Cliff House State offers a stunning view of the Spokane River and outdoor green views. It is open daily from 12 to 5 p.m. and open for indoor and outdoor seating on a first come first serve basis. This historical landmark is a hidden treasure that visitors leave with unique experiences offered no where else in the Inland Northwest.

People can also make reservation for a guided tour on the Tour and Tasting Experiences page.

Tasting room in Green Bluff

Townshend Cellar in Green Bluff is opened its patio space for tasting and live music from Aug. to Sept. 25. All seating and service is first come, first serve. Pack your own lawn chair or picnic blanket as back-up!

All ages are welcome, and dogs are allowed in the patio area only but must be well-behaved and on a leash at all times.

Enjoy beautiful fall foliage

Autumn is coming on Sept. 22 and with it the fall colors are appearing around the Evergreen State. Spokane boasts several beautiful places to watch the leaves change colors that are worth to visit.

The John A. Finch Arboretum features more than 2,000 labeled ornamental trees that are perfect for a fall walk. The Arboretum is located in southwest Spokane on 65 acres of wooded hills. Follow along on this self-guided walking tour for the full experience.

While Manito Park is known for its summer flowers, one could argue it's equally beautiful when the trees are decked out in fall colors. Take a trip to the tranquil Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Memorial Japanese Garden, or take a stroll down Manito Boulevard.

The Iller Creek Trail is also a prime spot for autumn views. From viewpoints at the Rocks of Sharon, hikers can enjoy "panoramic views of Steptoe Butte, Mica Peak, and the Palouse," according to Visit Spokane's website.

Visit Spokane also recommends the section of the Centennial Trail that runs from Gonzaga through Riverfront Park for a view of the most deciduous trees on the route.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Spokane, the Fall Equinox starts on Wednesday at 1:21 p.m. in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Days will get shorter and cooler temperatures will start.

12:21 PM PDT for folks in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. #IDWX #WAWX https://t.co/NZJIdpqEIe — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 22, 2021

Enjoy a hiking or biking adventure

Whether you like go on a hiking or biking adventure Spokane is the right place to enjoy outdoor adventures

Rimrock Drive, Palisades Park ,about 30 minutes away from Spokane, is the ideal hike if you want a quick getaway from the city. With multiple intersecting trails, this park features amazing views of Downtown Spokane, according to Visit Spokane website.

Liberty Lake Loop is the perfect place for nature lovers. From lakeshores, to wetlands, or backcountry trials Liberty Lake Regional Park offers different opportunities for any number of out and back hikes.

Indian Painted Rock and Knothead Valley Loop will never disappoints you. Take a hike close to town and enjoy the sunset. The loops is 6.8 miles and 25 minutes drive from Spokane and you can visit it all year-round.

Here is a list with more hiking and biking adventures in Spokane.

Visit a Washington State Park

Washington state parks offer several free days during the fall when a Discover Pass is not required to visit the parks. Free days for this fall include Sept. 25 for National Public Lands Day, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 26 for Autumn free day.

Pack up the family and take them on a hike at your favorite park in the Evergreen State. For more information and updates visit Washington State Parks website.

Grab a warm cup of coffee

Coffee warms the soul during the fall and there are so many local shops to hit up in Spokane, from The Shop in the Perry District to Revel 77 on the South Hill.

And of course, if you're a PSL fan, Starbucks has already started serving its famed Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Treat yourself with a dessert

If it is true that eating sugar in higher quantities is not good for your health, treating yourself once in a while won't be the end of the world. It doesn’t matter what the occasion or the time of the year it is, desserts puts you in a good mood, they make life more enjoyable and you can always share. Spokane has many bakery and ice cream places that will

The Scoop at the South Hill of Spokane offers a variety of ice cream and gelato flavors that change frequently according to the season.

If you are looking for fresh baked goods, the Mi Flavour Modern French Bakery won't disappoint you. It offers a classy selection of delicious French pastries, gelato and giant macaroon ice cream sandwiches.

Looking for more local markets? Here is the list of Spokane local markets open this fall:

All of these events run into October and end at different times trough the month.

Fairwood Farmers Market runs from May 18 through Oct. 12 every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Hillyard Farmers Market is held from 3 to 7p.m. every Monday at 4001 N Cook St.

Millwood Farmers Market meets at the Water Tower Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

Spokane Farmers Market started operating in 1998 as an independent and self-managed farmers' market in downtown Spokane. Visit its website for more information.

Thursday Market in the South Perry District runs every Thursday from May 2 to Oct. 31 from 3-7p.m. at 924 S. Perry.

The Wonder Building Saturday Market operates from May 15 to Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.