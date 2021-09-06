Labor Day Weekend: What are people searching on Google?

“When is Labor Day 2021?” was the most searched question in the U.S. according to Google Trends.

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Google Trends, “When is Labor Day 2021?” was the most searched question in the U.S. ahead of the holiday weekend. People also searched for questions like “Labor Day Meaning” and “Are grocery stores open on labor day?”

Labor Day Trends

The most exciting states in Labor Day topics were Maryland, California, Utah, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Google Trend statistics show people are also searching for restaurants’ open hours during Labor Day.

Meaning of Labor Day

Labor Day is an annual celebration of American workers' social and economic achievements as defined by the U.S. Department of Labor's official website.

There is a debate over who first proposed Labor Day.

Some records show Peter J. McGuire suggested it.

Others believe Matthew Maguire funded the holiday.

According to the website, the holiday is rooted in the late 19th century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being.

Labor activists and individual states recognized labor Day before it was a federal holiday. After a movement developed to secure state legislation, municipal ordinances were passed in 1885 and 1886.

New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon passed a law recognizing Labor Day on February 21, 1887.