To say Ryan Dean Tucker is a “die-hard” movie fan is quite an understatement (and the only pun in this web story. Promise.)

Spokane residents may recognize him as the host of "Saturday Night Cinema" on the public broadcasting channel KSPS, where he reviews and analyzes classic movies. He also serves as a videographer for the Community Colleges of Spokane.

His basement collection is fitting of those titles. He said he has floor to ceiling shelves are countless VHS tapes, available for his friends to "check out" in an age where video stores are becoming extinct.

"When night falls, you'll find me painstakingly cataloging a very dated movie collection on VHS in a poorly lit basement," Tucker said, in an introduction to his KSPS audience.

Like most passions, Tucker's penchant for cinema started young.

"I had a video camera when I was nine and would make movies with my little brother," Tucker recalled. "I'd force a six-year-old to play John McClane in my reboot of Die Hard, or make our own whatever derivative of 80s action movies but played as a child.

"For my sixteenth birthday, I got a video camera rather than a car. I didn't want to grow up. I just wanted to keep making silly movies and show the movies that I loved to everybody," said Tucker.

Tucker definitely found a way to do that. As an adult, he used a green screen in his 'poorly lit basement,' to recreate many scenes from the Die Hard movie and superimposed himself onto the film with editing software. He then announced a live "one-man show," in which he intended to interact with himself on stage, "playing" every character in the movie.

The night of the performance, in January 2018, Tucker walked on stage for his opening night expecting to see a smattering of friends and family members amid empty chairs. Instead, he was greeted by a packed house.

"It was just wall to wall of people, and 80 percent of the people I had never seen before in my life," Tucker laughed. "And I was like, 'Oh no. They don't know. They think this is going to be a real thing.' Really, it was just me running back and forth on stage for an hour or so."

It was a laugh-filled, expletive-laden performance that surely would make Bruce Willis proud. Tucker brought down the house and gained such great feedback he's now working on a one-man remake of Back to the Future.

