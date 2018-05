SPOKANE, Wash.—In the early 1980s Spokane was hip to the trend.

Arcades were located all around the city. That was until home gaming took off and the local arcades started closing down one by one.

Jedi Alliance changed that when they opened their doors in 2016. The next year the gaming world expanded to Hillyard with Northern Rail Pub deciding to add a massive game room.

Barcades are a trend that started in Brooklyn and hit Spokane 12 years later with the opening of Gamers Arcade.

