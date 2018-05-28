You know it's a good day working at a grocery store when Seattle Seahawks drumline Blue Thunder starts marching through the aisles.

That's what Kevin Lyons heard as he was working at the Eastgate Safeway on Saturday. The Seahawks' fan experience '12 Tour' was there to surprise Lyons, a Special Olympics athlete on Washington's soccer team.

Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant joined mascot Blitz for the big surprise. Fant and Lyons raced at bagging groceries and even played a game of 'aisle soccer.'

Lyons was all smiles as they presented him with Seahawks swag and a day at work he won't soon forget.

With help from Blue Thunder, The Sea Gals, Blitz and George Fant, #12tour surprised Eastgate @safeway employee and @SpecialOlympics athlete Kevin Lyons and played an epic game of “aisle soccer” ⚽️🏅 pic.twitter.com/srpZe8CKyq — 12s (@12s) May 27, 2018

KING 5 is a media partner with Special Olympics Washington and will support Team Washington at the 2018 games this July.

