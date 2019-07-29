The Blue Angels and hydroplanes roared back into town for the 70th anniversary of Seafair in Seattle.

Seafair concluded Sunday with a full day of hydroplane racing and an awards ceremony at Genesee Park.

Driver Jimmy Shane was declared the winner of this year's Home Street Bank Cup. He collected the trophy and delivered an acceptance speech. But a post-race review determined that Shane fell below the speed limit before the race, resulting in a minute-long penalty.

The review determined that J. Michael Kelly, driver of the Beacon Plumbing hydro, was the official winner of Seafair 2019, reports KING 5's Chris Egan.

Thousands of fans gathered at Genesee Park over the weekend to watch from shore. Seafair Sunday was a sizzling hot day in Seattle, with boaters taking advantage of the heat and sunshine on Lake Washington.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels put on their final performance of Seafair 2019 on Sunday.

