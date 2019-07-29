SEATTLE — The driver of Graham Trucking Presents Beacon Plumbing was declared the winner of Seafair's HomeStreet Bank Cup on Sunday after a late-called penalty forced another driver to be stripped of the title.

J. Michael Kelly of Bonney Lake, who was the driver of the U-12 Graham Trucking boat, won the race.

Jimmy Shane of Maple Valley, who was the driver of the U-6 Miss HomeStreet boat, had originally been named the winner. However, the title was rescinded after H1 Unlimited officials reviewed on-board video and determined Shane had gone below the minimum speed of 80 mph twice during the milling period before the start of the race. The first violation would have been a warning, but the second violation forced officials to add a one-minute penalty to Shane's race time. The penalty dropped Shane from first to fifth place in the race.

Officials also reviewed a penalty that had been called on Kelly's race and realized it was incorrect. Kelly's one-minute penalty was rescinded, putting him in first place.

Shane had already collected the trophy and delivered an acceptance speech before the review was complete.

This is the second consecutive year that Shane has lost the race based on penalties in review.

WATCH LIVE: Hydro finals in Seattle

Thousands of fans gathered at Genesee Park over the weekend to watch the hydroplane races from shore for the 70th anniversary of Seafair. Seafair Sunday was a sizzling hot day in Seattle, with boaters taking advantage of the heat and sunshine on Lake Washington.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels put on their final performance of Seafair 2019 on Sunday.

FULL VIDEO: Blue Angels soar over Seattle

This year, KONG-TV was proud to present live coverage of the Blue Angels and hydroplane finals on Sunday, August 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The action was broadcast on KONG-TV channel 6/16, online at king5.com, and streaming on the brand new KING 5 app.

FREE DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

FREE DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

RELATED: Seafair Fleet Week welcomes home sailors from Washington

RELATED: I-90 floating bridge to remain open during Blue Angels performances

RELATED: Legendary Seafair hydro racer Chip Hanauer talks challenges inside the cockpit