Check out some of the restaurants participating in Inlander's Restaurant Week

Inlander Restaurant Week is here! This event allows people to get discounted three-course meals in order to promote local cuisine.

This year, Restaurant Week will be from August 19 through 28. There will be 54 restaurants that are participating in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. The meals will be priced at either $22 or $33.

Up with KREM was able to feature a number of restaurants on the show. Check them out:

NUDO Ramen House:

NUDO Ramen house will be serving some of their most popular dishes during the week. There are gluten-free and vegetarian options for all courses.

Take a look at their menu: