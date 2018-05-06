SPOKANE, Wash. – The BECU Outdoor Movies at Riverfront Park event returns to Downtown Spokane for the sixth year on June 13.

Each Wednesday night showing will be accompanied by movie trivia, prizes and different food vendors. Seating opens at 7:00 p.m. and the movies show at dusk. It all happens in the Lilac Bowl just east of the clock tower.

Tickets are $5 per person and viewers are encouraged to bring low back lawn chairs, blankets, family and friends, even well-behaved pets! This outdoor event will continue weekly through July 19.

Movie showings include:

June 13: Wonder Woman

June 20: Jumanji

June 27: Ferdinand

July 7: The Greatest Showman

July 11: 10 Things I Hate About You

July 18: Coco

July 25: The Princess Bride

Aug. 1: Black Panther

