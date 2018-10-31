Two Spokane natives with a friendship spanning more than 20 years have teamed up to tell paranormal, creepy and downright odd Pacific Northwest stories.

Devon Kelley and Liz Wood met in seventh grade at Chase Middle School, and often read mysteries and ghost stories together.

“We were the two kids who always brought books to lunch and we kind of bonded over that,” Kelley said. “Like all teenage girls, you go through that witchy, goth, angsty phase."

The childhood best friends started a podcast called Ouija Broads (Note the word play and pun). The friends have now produced more than 84 episodes since 2017.

There are two criteria for stories included on the Ouija Broads podcast: The stories have to be weird – whether they are paranormal or not – and they have to take place in the Pacific Northwest. The Ouija Broads' definition of the Pacific Northwest is more broad than most, and includes Washington, Idaho, Oregon, western Montana, British Columbia and Northern California. The podcast has even included stories from as far as Colorado.

Liz Wood and Devon Kelley, two Spokane natives with a lifelong friendship, tell spooky and odd Pacific Northwest stories on their "Ouija Broads" podcast.

Here are several interesting, spooky and just plain bizarre Spokane stories from the podcast:

The disappearance of F. Lewis Clark: F. Lewis Clark was an influential Spokane millionaire who vanished into thin air in the early 1900s, according to Wood. He owned a share in the Spokane Flour Mill and sold the land that the Spokane Club was later built on. His old Tudor mansion sits on millionaire's row above Sacred Heart Hospital.

During a trip to California with his wife Winifred, Clark mysteriously vanished and was never seen again. His disappearance national coverage, including stories in The New York Times. The story involves a complicated group of con artists called the Long Beach Spook Trust. Though a woman later confessed that she had details about Clark being murdered, the case technically remains unsolved because the cops said they did not believe her.

You can listen to the full "Ouija Broads" episode here.

Hahn Mansion: Another episode explores the legends, history, ghosts and romantic misadventures of Spokane's Hahn Mansion. It is a property known for its murderous past and reputation for bad luck. The original owners Ralston Wilbur and Sarah Smith divorced three years after building the house in 1916. The second owner, a pharmacist, also vacated the premises after only five years. In 1924, it was sold to Dr. Rudolph Hahn, or as some publications call him “The Mad Doctor of the South Hill.”

You can listen to the part one and part two of the "Ouija Broads" story.

MORE: Haunted Hahn House: Frightening facts vs. fiction

Raleigh Faulkner: Raleigh Faulkner lived a life of adventure and crime throughout the West Coast, according to the Ouija Broads themselves. He allegedly stole his infant daughter from his estranged wife and put her in a shack to die in Manito Park. According to Wood, Faulkner's wife eventually found out the daughter was actually at a hotel. Faulkner even married his fiancé’s sister out of spite. He eventually changed his name to Raleigh Fremont and has an endless record of killings. A Spokane Press headline from the time about Faulkner read: "Raleigh Faulkner evidently a bad man."

You can listen to the full "Ouija Broads" episode here.

Making it happen

Wood said the podcast is a mix of legend, news and history, and gathers content from blogs, Twitter accounts, weird Portland and Spokane, and regional book sections at Auntie’s Book Store in downtown Spokane or the Spokane Public Library.

An ongoing list of "Ouija Broads" episode ideas has added up to about 150 so far.

“Serial killers and murders aren’t our niche. We know other people do that better, so we don’t gravitate toward that,” Kelley said.

Wood, who is a professor teaching health policy at Washington State University Spokane’s College of Medicine, loves focusing on stories about con artists with long, healthy careers. Kelley also loves chasing stories based on cryptozoology or cryptids, like Bigfoot or Chupacabra.

“Basically every mansion around here has some haunting or terrible secret,” Wood added.

Kelley lives in Boston, Massachusetts, and is soon moving back to Seattle. Wood lives locally in Spokane. The friends make the podcast work by recording their phone calls separately on each of their laptops and editing the recordings together.

Their favorite part of making the podcast: Spending time with each other, even if it is from afar, and reminding people of the great place that is the Pacific Northwest.

“It lets me hang out with my best friend talking about weird stuff, and hopefully reminding people how cool the Pacific Northwest is,” Devon said.

“Once you know what to look for [in the Pacific Northwest] you learn history is all around,” Liz added. “I really love Spokane. One of the things I like about it is it seems generous…with letting people explore and do something nobody has done before.”

