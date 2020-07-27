Newport Highway at Hoerner Road closed for Chick-Fil-A construction in Spokane

WSDOT and the City of Spokane confirmed the road closure is due to utility work being done for the new Chick-Fil-A coming soon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another clue coming from the City of Spokane that the Chik-fil-A project on Newport Highway is well underway.

The City of Spokane tweeted that starting on Monday, July 27, US 2 at Hoerner Road will be closed for construction that coincides with the new building.

The city said Chick-Fil-A is expected to be constructed on the corner of Hoerner Rd. and US 2/Newport Highway.

Roads will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. daily until Friday, July 31 for utility work, according to the City of Spokane.

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed on their twitter page that the road closures are due to a private project that is related to the new fast-food chain.

To clarify this is a private project that coincides with the new @ChickfilA going in at the corner of Hoerner Rd. and US 2/Newport Highway. https://t.co/8QwXr7bc8Z — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 24, 2020