Spokane man comes last in his fantasy football league, forced to spend 12 hours in Shari's Restaurant

Brad Lammers is spending his Saturday eating waffles at the North Spokane Shari's Restaurant after losing a bet.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coming in last place in Fantasy Football meant more than a bruised ego for one Spokane man this weekend.

Brad Lammers is spending 12 hours inside Shari's Restaurant. It's his punishment for coming last in his league.

A price Lammers had to pay Saturday afternoon, as he sat in a booth at the North Spokane Shari's location on Division street.

His only saving grace? Eating waffles.

For every waffle Lammers ate, one hour was shaved off his sentence. By 11 a.m., he had cut his time in half after ordering his 5th and 6th waffles.

KREM 2 spoke with the Shari's staff earlier today. They found the situation comical and kept serving waffles as Lammers kept ordering them.

The Fantasy Football punishment is a long-standing tradition among Lammers's college friend group. It started over 10 years ago in Bellingham, Washington.

The punishment for last place changes every year. Lammers said this isn't the worst idea the group has come up with.

In past years, they have made the losers take the SAT, run a 5K in a costume, get a belly piercing and do five minutes of stand-up comedy.

This is the first time Lammers has come in last place. He said he'd much rather spend 12 hours at Shari's than do 5 minutes of stand-up comedy.

Lammers predicts he should be able to leave Shari's before 5 p.m. on Saturday so that he can get home before the Gonzaga vs. BYU basketball game.